Men In Chains With Whip Marks Walk Through Protests In Slave Demonstration, Video Shows

White protestors wearing chains with lash marks on their backs walked through protests in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday in what a local reporter called a “slave demonstration.”

The group of demonstrators clashed with other groups during protests in front of the John C. Calhoun Monument in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday evening, according to Twitter footage from Post and Courier reporter Thomas Novelly.

One group had come to defend the monument, while Black Lives Matter protesters reportedly marched behind the group chanting: “No justice, no peace” and “Fuck Calhoun,” the Post and Courier reported.

Another group that reportedly self-identified as Stand As One also walked through the protesters, Novelly tweeted. The group of men dressed as slaves, with black men guiding them, walked those in front of the monument carrying signs that read “What if this was your (white) history.”

Two white male members of the group were shirtless and in chains, video footage shows, and had lash marks on their backs. It is unclear whether the lash marks were real or created through makeup.

“What if the roles were reversed?” a black man walking ahead of the group said in the video. “Would you still want the flag up?” (RELATED: Rioters Clash With DC Police, Try To Tear Down Andrew Jackson Monument, Set Up ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’)

Another black man wearing a cowboy hat walked alongside the two white men in chains and said, “Do you want to get fucked up tonight? Don’t look at me in my eyes. What’s wrong with you son? You keep your fucking eyes on the ground. Walk!”

WATCH:

Another group, unclear what the affiliation is, walked past the Calhoun defenders showcasing this. Their signs read “What if this was your history.” pic.twitter.com/vFYn0h5wfC — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

“Hey, give me some water,” the man in the hat says to a woman in a long white dress who is walking behind the two white men. She carried a platter with cups on it, the video shows.

Another video captured by Novelly shows a BLM protester telling the Stand As One group to stop with their demonstration. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her For Protection)

“This group, which self-identified as Stand As One, is now getting yelled at by BLM,” Novelly tweeted. “The two are arguing about the their message. The group who brought the slave demonstration were told to leave and exited Marion Square.”

WATCH:

This group, which self-identified as Stand As One, is now getting yelled at by BLM. The two are arguing about the their message. The group who brought the slave demonstration were told to leave and exited Marion Square. pic.twitter.com/ZJROYJVfHj — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020

“Put that shit down sister,” a black female protestors said to the woman in the white dress holding a tray, the video shows. “Do not do that.”

“Why are you here,” the protestor questions the woman in the white dress in the video, before berating the woman in the dress for her “negative” behavior. “I know you’re fucking kidding me,” the protestor said repeatedly.

