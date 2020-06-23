Twitter Flags Trump For Warning Activists Not To Build An Autonomous Zone In DC

Twitter flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump Tuesday for warning activists that they will be met with “serious force” if they build an autonomous zone in Washington, D.C.

The social media platform explained the move in a tweet Tuesday, saying the president’s tweet violated Twitter’s policies against “abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.” The company noted that users can see the tweet, but will only be allowed to retweet with comments.

Trump’s tweet was apparently a warning to activists who are considering building a so-called autonomous zone near the White House. “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president wrote in the since-flagged tweet.

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The president sent the tweet after activists set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone” near the White House Monday. (RELATED: Rioters Clash With DC Police, Try To Tear Down Andrew Jackson Monument, Set Up ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’)

This is the third time Twitter has acted against the president’s twitter profile in less than a month. The company censored a Trump tweet on May 29 after he called people rioting and looting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, “THUGS” and suggested that he would send in the military. He also added that, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter hid Trump’s tweet under a banner noting that the post violates company rules against glorifying violence.

Trump had referred to riots and looting that took place during demonstrations against the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a former police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9-minutes, as a video recording of the incident showed.

Twitter also fact checked Trump after he said in a May 26 tweet that California’s mail-in ballots were substantially fraudulent. “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” Twitter’s fact check notes before redirecting users to articles refuting Trump’s claim that California’s move to offer mail-in ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud.

