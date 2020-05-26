Twitter Fact-Checks Trump For The First Time After He Claims Mail-In Ballots Will Be ‘Fraudulent’

Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump Tuesday for suggesting in a tweet recently that California’s mail-in ballots will be “substantially fraudulent.”

The company’s move comes amid criticism that Twitter is not doing enough to push back against what many critics believe to be misinformation. Twitter’s fact check states: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” and redirects users to articles about Trump’s claim that California’s move to offer mail-in ballots to citizens is illegal.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone,” Trump wrote Tuesday in a the fact-checked tweet.

He added that anyone “living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,” Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told The Washington Post Tuesday regarding the decision.

Twitter’s fact check states in part that “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The fact check also comes after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski personally lobbied Twitter to ban his account over statements bringing up the death of Joe Scarborough’s intern. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Criticizes ‘Cruel, Sick, Disgusting’ Trump, Calls For POTUS To Be Banned From Twitter)

“That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person,” Brzezinski said May 20 responding to Trump’s repeated tweets suggesting that Scarborough, her husband and co-host, killed his congressional intern in 2001.

“You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today,” Brzezinski said. “Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this, and you should be taking these tweets down, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me on this, because this is B.S.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.