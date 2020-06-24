Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Runs Away From Two Bears In Security Camera Video

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recently got the scare of his life.

Dix was riding a scooter through what appeared to be an alleyway when he came across two bears. One was a cub and the other was full grown.

He immediately hopped off the scooter and took off running. You can watch the crazy security camera footage below.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was outta there when he saw the bears ???? (via @haha_cd6) pic.twitter.com/l3vVA5fVO1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2020

That's about as scary as it gets. I think you can reasonably assume that's a female bear with her cub, which means it could have been big trouble for Dix.

Bears are notoriously protective over their young. If he had gotten too close. Things could have taken a very bad turn.

Luckily for Dix, his reflexes are incredibly fast, and he just hopped off the scooter like it was no big deal at all.

Also, what are bears doing just walking around restaurants? Have they gotten so confident during the coronavirus pandemic that they now think they can go anywhere?

That’s the last thing society needs. We damn sure don’t need wild animals thinking they’re free to roam wherever they want. That’s a recipe for absolute carnage.

Credit to Dix for having some impressive reflexes and getaway speed! That’s what has made him a star on the field.