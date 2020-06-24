Cops Burns Kid On Football Route In Awesome Video

A cop absolutely torched a kid on a football route in an awesome viral video.

In a video tweeted by @NFL_Memes, a police officer in his full uniform lines up to run a route against a teenager.

Despite the young man being in athletic gear, the cop absolutely cooked him for an easy catch. Watch the awesome video below.

The police brutality needs to STOP! ???? pic.twitter.com/UaOHNflaze — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 22, 2020

How do you let a cop burn you like that? The dude is fully suited up in his police uniform. There's absolutely no excuse for that.

Not only did this young man get cooked, but the cop smoked him off of the line of scrimmage with a savage spin move.

Again, how do you let that happen?

That kid thought he was going to dominate the officer. That’s what happens when you don’t respect your opponent.

You get your butt kicked, and in this situation, you get blown up in a viral video.

Next time, put a little press coverage on him, make the cop pay for every inch and give up nothing. Sure, you might end up in cuffs, but at least you won’t be humiliated in front of the entire country.