Panic! At The Disco Lead Brendon Urie Slams Trump’s Use Of Song At Campaign Rally

Musician Brendon Urie wants President Donald Trump to stop using his music at his campaign rallies.

Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, played Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes,” according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News.

“Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you,” Urie tweeted. “You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.”

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020



“Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for,” he added in another tweet. “The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.”



Urie isn’t the first musician to have a problem with Trump’s rallies using music.

Musician Tom Petty’s family issued a statement over the use of his song “I Won’t Back Down” following a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Rihanna Slamming Trump For Using Her Music At His ‘Tragic Rallies’)

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man, and for EVERYONE,” the statement said. “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.”

Artists such as Rihanna and the Rolling Stones have also been vocal about their opposition to the Trump team using their music.