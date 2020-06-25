Indiana: Major Pro-Gun Measures In Effect July 1

Beginning July 1, NRA-backed changes to existing law will go into effect allowing state residents to obtain a 5-year license to carry a handgun free of charge in Indiana.

“Removing barriers so that all law-abiding Hoosiers can carry a firearm for self-defense is a significant victory,” said John Weber, NRA state director for Indiana. “Every law-abiding citizen, regardless of race, color, creed or tax bracket, should have access to the right of self-defense and no government should charge for the right to exercise a fundamental freedom”

Several sections of the new law – HB 1284 – will go into effect July 1, including the ability of applicants to register to vote when they apply for their license.

Additionally, the bill:

Provides immunity for a justified use of force in certain instances to help prevent frivolous lawsuits. (Victims of violent crime shouldn’t be subjected to unnecessary civil suits, therefore being victimized twice. It will require a court to award, in certain instances, reasonable attorney’s fees if it determines a suit was brought unjustly, helping to prevent financial ruin for individuals protecting themselves and others.

Extends the four-year License to Carry a Handgun (LTCH) to five years, and eliminate fees for the five-year LTCH (starting in 2020).

Clarifies the authority of private property owners to establish carry policies in places of worship.

Allows those applying for a LTCH to register to vote at the same time.

House Bill 1284 was legislation spearheaded by Representatives Jim Lucas and Ben Smaltz, who are both NRA Defender of Freedom award recipients.

“Hoosier gun owners are now able to exercise their right of carrying a handgun without the financial burden of paying this unnecessary government fee,” Weber concluded.

