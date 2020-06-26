CHAZ Ripped Apart By Enraged Man Shouting ‘This Is Not A Black Movement’

This man apparently was fed up with CHAZ, the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, and decided to take matters into his own hands.

The unidentified man started ripping apart booths and tossing tables in CHAZ on June 25, the video shows. The man also can be heard lecturing bystanders, saying “this is not a Black movement.”

CHAZ, also known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), is located in downtown Seattle. Spanning six blocks, it is a self-proclaimed autonomous zone that organizers described as a cop-free area.

Later in the video, an unidentified Black woman is heard telling CHAZ residents that “the Republican Party is the party of the Blacks.”

The woman also talked about the so-called Southern Strategy, where the political parties supposedly switched on racial issues, saying it never happened.

“There was never a big switch,” she said. “The same Democrats that hated Black people from the beginning are the same ones who hate us [Black people] now.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.