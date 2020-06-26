House Democrats Pass Police Reform Legislation

House Democrats passed police reform legislation Thursday night, just one day after their Senate counterparts blocked the GOP’s reform bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi worked with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to come up with legislation on racial profiling and police brutality as protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was crafted by the CBC and focuses on racial profiling and police brutality.

The bill passed with a vote of 236-181. Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation.

This comes just one day after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote Wednesday without debating the legislation. (RELATED: ‘Race Politics At Its Worst’: Tim Scott Rips Pelosi, Democrats Over Police Reform)

The Republican JUSTICE Act needed 60 votes in order for it to move forward to a debate. The vote was 55-45. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture Monday on the Republican police reform legislation, setting up Wednesday’s vote.

Republicans needed seven or more Democrats to vote with them in order for the JUSTICE Act to advance.

Democrats claimed the JUSTICE Act did not go far enough.