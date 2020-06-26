These 3 Republicans Voted For House Democrats’ Police Reform Bill

Three Republicans in the House voted with Democrats on their police reform legislation bill Thursday, one day after Senate Democrats shut down Republicans’ police reform bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi worked with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to come up with legislation on racial profiling and police brutality as protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd. The bill passed with a vote of 236 to 181. The legislation was created by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and focuses on racial profiling and police brutality as protests continue across the country for George Floyd.

These Three Republicans Voted In Favor Of The Bill:

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

Texas Rep. Will Hurd

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton

This comes one day after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican police reform bill on a procedural vote Wednesday without debating the legislation. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Block Republican Police Reform Legislation)

The bill needed 60 votes in order for it to move forward to a debate. The vote was 55-45. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture Monday on the Republican police reform legislation, setting up Wednesday’s vote.

Republicans needed seven or more Democrats to vote with them in order for the legislation to advance. Senate Republicans released their police reform legislation the previous Wednesday in response to the killing of Floyd.