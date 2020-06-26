16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Has Died

A 16-year-old TikTok star has died, according to her manager.

Siya Kakkar had over one million followers on TikTok at the time of her death, according to a report published by People magazine. Her caused of death has not been revealed.

“No more words,” her manager Arjun Sarin shared on social media. “You will always be the best artist. Rest In Peace.” (RELATED: TikTok Superstars Bryce Hall And Jaden Hossler Arrested For Drug Offenses)

Actor Jay Bhanushali spoke about the TikTok star’s death on his Instagram account saying, “suicide is not the solution.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani also shared his thoughts on social media.

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright,” he said. “Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way.”