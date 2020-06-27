‘WEAR A MASK’: Liz Cheney Tweets Photo Of Former VP Wearing A Mask

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney posted a picture of her father and former Vice President Dick Cheney donning a cowboy hat and a face mask along with a message urging people to wear masks.

“Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK,” the congresswoman tweeted along with the hashtag #realmenwearmasks.

Despite the White House management office issuing a memo requiring all West Wing staffers to wear a mask, according to Politico, President Donald Trump has refused to wear one, also going against the advice of health experts. (RELATED: Michigan AG Bans Trump For Not Wearing A Mask, Calls POTUS A ‘Petulant Child Who Refuses To Follow The Rules’)

“Do as I say not as I do isn’t very useful,” said former Trump Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert on ABC’s “This Week” when asked about the president’s decision not to wear a face covering.

Trump also received flak after choosing not to wear a mask during a visit to a Honeywell manufacturing plant and for wearing one for only part of the time at a visit to a Ford factory, according to CNBC.

Coronavirus cases have surged over the last several days leading some cities and states to require face masks in public.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide mandate on Wednesday ordering masks be worn in all public spaces. Some South-Florida cities, including parts of Miami, have also mandated mask wearing in public, according to a local CBS affiliate.