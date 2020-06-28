Man Gets Drilled In The Groin During Drinking Stunt Gone Wrong

One guy took a direct shot to the groin in a viral video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy tried to do the stunt where you drop a beer or seltzer can on a basketball to catch and drink.

However, this one went incredibly wrong. The can shot up and hit him hard in the groin. Watch the painful video below.

It would seem like this stunt is maybe one we should just retire. It doesn't seem like it ever ends well.

A woman just recently tried the same thing and got absolutely rocked in the groin.

You know, it is totally acceptable to just grab a cold can and crack it open like a normal person. There's nothing in the law that says you're required to pull off some stupid stunt before enjoying a cold one.

Try just pulling one out of the fridge and cracking up like 99.99% of the rest of the world does. You might be surprised by how well it goes.

At the same time, I’m really enjoying these videos. The internet never fails to entertain, and this new basketball stunt is the latest trend bringing us golden content.

I can’t wait to see what we get next!