Guy Shotguns A Beer After Throwing It Over A Bridge In Awesome Video

One guy pulled off an epic beer chug in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted Monday by @oldrowgators, a guy on a boat tosses a beer over bridge as he passes underneath. As the boat came out on the other side, he snagged it out of the air and shotgunned it like a pro. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the epic video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

2020 has some unconventional recruits ???? pic.twitter.com/MfVa13S9iP — Old Row Florida (@OldRowGators) June 22, 2020

That’s the definition of an epic moment. People like to call stuff epic all the time, but most stuff actually isn’t all that epic. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Well, tossing a beer over a bridge, catching it on the other side and shotgunning it is both epic and badass. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All of a sudden, I have a huge urge to rush out, rent a boat, find some beer, toss one over a bridge and try to shotgun it on the other side. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Will I be as successful as this guy? No idea, but it can’t hurt to try, right? It has to be done!

Props to this dude for reminding us what the spirit of America is all about. That was a hell of a stunt, and he pulled it off flawlessly.