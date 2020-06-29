‘A Pitiful, A Parasitic, A Pathogenic Politician’: New York City Protesters Rip De Blasio

Protesters in New York City took direct aim at Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, accusing him of being a “pathogenic politician” among other things.

One protester who was part of the NYC Democratic Socialists of America march took the microphone and announced that they were going to “put Bill de Blasio on trial today.” (RELATED: Mayor De Blasio Threatens Arrest For Next Group Gathering In NYC)

He went on to call de Blasio ” a pathetic, a pitiful, a parasitic, a pathogenic politician,” garnering cheers and applause from the gathered crowd.

Another speaker at the march called for “at least a $3 billion decrease to the police budget — far more than some other protesters at City Hall, who are asking for at least $1 billion,” the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott reported.

Mayor de Blasio has already rolled out a plan to cut the New York Police Department’s budget by $1 billion.

Hundreds of protesters have occupied the area surrounding the NYC city hall, in a similar manner to the protesters that created the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in downtown Seattle. Protesters defaced two famous George Washington statues with red paint Monday, according to the New York Post, the paint was later allegedly washed away by city officials. (RELATED: George Washington Monument Defaced In New York City)