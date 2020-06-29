George Washington Monument Defaced In New York City

A statue of former U.S. President George Washington was covered with red paint Monday in New York City, as protests continue throughout the country.

Two people reportedly threw balloons filled with red paint at two statues dedicated to Washington, according to The New York Post. This comes as Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last Sunday that the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt would be removed from the entrance of the Museum of Natural History. Protesters tore down statues of President and Civil War Gen. Ulysses S. Grant last Friday. American anthem composer Francis Scott Key’s statue in San Francisco was also torn down.

Later Monday, the Daily Caller went to check out the statue and the paint had been mostly removed.

City officials washed off the red paint already, according to some officers guarding it. Can still see a bit remaining: https://t.co/dU5kaYqryH pic.twitter.com/ziIbVSElPM — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 29, 2020

One suspect was a woman dressed in all white with a white bow in her hair and a man in a black shirt and black shorts, according to the New York Post. They reportedly left the scene on bikes. (RELATED: We Asked Biden’s Campaign If He Supports Removing Washington, Grant, Roosevelt & Jesus Statues, Received No Answer)

Rioters tried to bring down a statue of President Andrew Jackson recently in front of the White House while creating a “Black House Autonomous Zone.” Police stepped up and made sure the statue was not taken down. (RELATED: WARNING GRAPHIC: We Spent A Few Hours On Black Lives Matter Plaza — Here’s What It Looked Like)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the removal of statues and has said anyone who tries to remove them should be arrested.