‘I Wouldn’t Appreciate Having An AR-15 Headed My Way’: Joy Behar Says St. Louis Homeowners Should Have Joined Protesters

Joy Behar said Tuesday that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who armed themselves to confront protesters, should have joined them instead.

Behar addressed the issue during a segment of ABC’s “The View,” arguing that they should have shown support for the protesters instead of taking up arms to protect their private property. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Seen A Bigger Crowd At A Carrot Top Performance In Soho’: Joy Behar Mocks Trump Rally Turnout)

WATCH:

Responding to the McCloskeys’ claims that they had been threatened by the protesters, who were on their private property at the time of the confrontation, Behar suggested that they should have handled the situation differently.

“Here’s the thing,” Behar began after a minor difficulty with her audio. “There’s two sides to the story. I would say two things. Number one, if I were a protester, I wouldn’t appreciate having an AR-15 headed my way or a woman who seems crazed with her finger on the trigger. I would not enjoy that at all.”

Behar went on to address reports that the McCloskeys had said that they supported Black Lives Matter.

“In that case, why not go out to the protesters and say ‘I appreciate that you’re protesting’?” Behar said. “‘I agree with you.’ Acknowledge what they’re doing and lend a hand. Don’t shake the hand, an elbow maybe. Basically, neutralize the possibility of violence.”

Behar concluded by criticizing Patricia McCloskey directly, saying, “She had her finger on the trigger, this woman. Even if she didn’t mean to kill somebody, she could have.”