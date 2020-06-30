See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’

The best GIFs from the new “Yellowstone” episode “Freight Trains and Monsters” have hit the web, and they’re all great.

The second episode of season three aired this past Sunday night on the Paramount Network for millions of fans around the country.

Two episodes into season three, and I’m already completely hooked. While we haven’t had a ton of action, we do have a great foundation for one hell of a season.

Now, let's dive in and take a look at the best GIFs from "Freight Trains and Monsters."

1) Roarke and Beth have a fun exchange as he explains his plans for aggressive expansion.

2) Fans get a little introduction to Teeter!

3) Tate and Monica get to enjoy the campsite as the youngest Dutton heals from being kidnapped.

4) Beth and Rip share an intimate moment on the ranch.

5) Jamie and Hendon try to teach a couple criminals a lesson, and it backfires in a big way.

6) Kayce stares down a wolf with a monologue for the ages and plenty of symbolism.

Well, there they are, folks! Those were the best GIFs from episode of season two of “Yellowstone.” Make sure to tune in Sunday night for “An Accepted Surrender.”

It’s going to be a fun one.