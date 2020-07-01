Alyssa Milano Defends Herself After Being Accused Of Participating In Blackface

Actress Alyssa Milano denied claims that she participated in blackface after reports surfaced online.

Milano claimed she was doing a parody of Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi, and included a link to a YouTube video as her proof.

Hey, assholes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s “tan”. So go fuck yourselves with your smear campaign. Here is the link to full video: https://t.co/mu9zy7csCX pic.twitter.com/XuTVUN29R3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 30, 2020

“Hey, a**holes,” Milaon tweeted. “The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan’. So go fuck yourselves with your smear campaign.”

Milano linked a YouTube video showing her transformation for the Funny Or Die project.

The accusations against Milano comes as a handful of celebrities have come under fire for participating in blackface.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel apologized for doing blackface during an impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes ‘To Those Who Were Genuinely Hurt Or Offended’ By Blackface Sketch)

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” Kimmel said in his apology.

Comedian Sarah Silverman also donned blackface in a 2007 episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program.”

As previously reported, Comedian Tina Fey also requested NBC remove episodes of “30 Rock” that include blackface and apologized.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said.