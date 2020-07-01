Hundreds Of Bush Administration Officials Declare Support For Joe Biden

Hundreds of officials that worked under former President George W. Bush will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The group formed a super PAC Wednesday, called “43 Alumni For Biden,” which includes former cabinet secretaries and executive branch officials, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Trump Threatens To Veto Defense Bill If It Renames Confederate-Named Military Bases)

The group includes Jennifer Millikin, who worked on Bush’s 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns, and who told Reuters that Trump is a “danger” to the nation. It also lists former Republican National Committee (RNC) officials Kelly Ganzberger, Michael Turk and Serenety Hanley among its organizing committee members.

“Whether you worked in the earliest days of the 43rd Administration or sprinted to the finish in January 2009, you know a thing or two about serving the grand ideals and exceptional people of our country,” the super PAC writes on its front page. “Together we saw compassion in action, strength on display and the steady leadership of a true statesmen who inspired us to meet some of America’s greatest challenges.”

The group goes on to state that while they still have political differences with Biden, they are endorsing him because “our democracy is at stake.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Announces He Will Not Hold Campaign Rallies, Citing Coronavirus Fears)

“Bound by our shared work experience and a belief in a brighter tomorrow, we endorse Joe Biden for President,” they write. “Political differences may remain among us, but we look forward to a time when civil, honest and robust policy discussions are the order of the day.”

A spokesman for Bush suggested in June that the 43rd president has not made up his mind on how he will vote in November. Some former Bush administration officials, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell have thrown their support behind Biden. Powell previously endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.