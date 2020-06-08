George W. Bush Spox Says NYT Article Claiming He Won’t Be Voting For Trump ‘Is Completely Made Up’

Former President George W. Bush’s spokesman vehemently denied an article from the New York Times that alleged he would not be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020.

The NYT reported Saturday that a slew of high-profile Republicans do not plan on supporting Trump’s reelection. Included in that list was Bush, and the NYT cited “people familiar with their thinking.”

“This is completely made up,” Bush’s spokesman Freddy Ford said in an email according to the Texas Tribune. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.” (RELATED: Bush Office Thanks Trump For Support Amid State Funeral)

In an email to @texastribune’s @ragajus, George W. Bush spox @kyfredchicken denies @nytimes report: “This is completely made up. He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.” https://t.co/tWelJOqmhv https://t.co/RiHpmkfa5Z — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) June 7, 2020

The NYT has not yet updated its article with Ford’s statement denying the report.

“Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Mr. Bush, said the former president would stay out of the election and speak only on policy issues, as he did this week in stating that the country must ‘examine our tragic failures’ on race,” the NYT article does note.

Other Republicans who reportedly won’t be voting for Trump this year include Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Arizona Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the NYT reported.

Powell has been vocal about his decision, saying on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that he “cannot in any way support President Trump this year.”