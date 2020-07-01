Kaitlynn Carter Opens Up About Relationship With Miley Cyrus, Says They Tried ‘Hard’ To Keep ‘It Private’

Kaitlynn Carter opened up about that brief relationship she had with Miley Cyrus and said the two really worked to keep it “private.”

“We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” the 31-year-old actress explained during her appearance on the “The Viall Files” podcast. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

Kaitlynn Carter says she and Miley Cyrus tried to keep relationship private https://t.co/iv2sM7ImUe pic.twitter.com/wGn8xGYOdr — Page Six (@PageSix) July 1, 2020

“It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too… It’s so rough,” she added. “But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that.”(RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Carter continued, while noting that what she “really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.'”

It all comes after “The Hills: New Beginnings” star and the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker started dating last summer and were then spotted out together several times. Most notably, during a vacation in Italy. Pictures that surfaced online showed the two looking very cozy together.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter left their husbands for each other. 2019 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/nkMOKiECxY — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 12, 2019

Shortly after, reports surfaced that Cyrus and then-husband Liam Hemsworth had separated.

Soon after, Liam released a statement on Instagram confirming that he and “The Last Song” star’s marriage of nearly a year was over after dating off and on for nearly a decade.