Former Iowa Player Maurice Fleming Claims Chris Doyle Said The N-Word Around Players

The chaos surrounding the Iowa football program continued to get worse after new allegations surfaced.

Former Hawkeyes defensive back Maurice Fleming, who spent a total of four seasons at Iowa, has now claimed that former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle used the n-word around players during an exchange. Doyle recently left the program after multiple allegations of misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

Fleming stated the following in part through the advisory firm of Robert T. Green:

On a second occasion I had to confront coach Doyle in the presence of my teammates and other strength coaches when he used the N- word. A teammate and I were next to each other while competing during sprint workouts. We were racing 10 yards and my teammate grabbed my arm to slow me down and I became agitated and Coach Raimond confronted me saying “what are you mad at Fleming, you clearly lost?” I replied,” this N-word grabbed my arm”. Coach Doyle response was, “this N-word, this N-word”. Mimicking with a smirk. After I heard that response we exchanged words and a few of my teammates held me back and told me to relax and calm down because Coach Doyle was to powerful and would get me removed from the program.

You can read his full statement in the post below.

#SportsIsNotAGame #SportsIsAllBusiness Why we wouldn't send your #AfricanAmerican sons to play for #Iowa #Football for… Posted by Robert T Green on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Will the allegations against Iowa ever end? The list seems to just go on forever, and with every passing day, there’s more and more bad news.

Doyle bounced from Iowa City after several players came forward with allegations, and the program just keeps getting hammered.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Doyle, who denied doing anything wrong before leaving, has now been accused of dropping the n-bomb around players.

I don’t know if he did it or not, but it’s horrible if he did. Even if he was just repeating it, you can’t do that! It’s a recipe for disaster!

We’ll see what allegations came next, but I can promise you that this isn’t the end of the road. Iowa went from being one of the most respected programs in America to being engulfed by chaos in less than a month.

#SportsIsNotAGame #SportsIsAllBusinessWhy we wouldn't send your #AfricanAmerican sons to play for #Iowa #Football for… Posted by Robert T Green on Monday, June 29, 2020

It’s truly insane how fast the situation spiraled out of control.