Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Will Hold A Press Conference Friday As The Program Descends Into Chaos

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz will hold a Friday press conference as the Hawkeyes are consumed by chaos.

According to Rob Howe, Ferentz will hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. CST after multiple issues have hammered the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players will speak after Ferentz.

Iowa announces that football coach Kirk Ferentz will hold an in-person press conference tomorrow, June 12, at 2 pm CT at the outdoor practice facility. Players will be available after their coach speaks. — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) June 12, 2020

Well, this is going to be one of the most interesting things in the world of football to happen today. For those of you who don’t know, Iowa’s football program is on fire right now.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Several players posted on social media about alleged racially-charged behavior from strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

On top of that chaos, Kaevon Merriweather suggested that the entire team might kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season!

If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa Football fan and you can not agree with what I said and what this team is standing on. Then stop calling yourself a fan, IMMEDIATELY‼️ BECAUSE I CAN PROMISE YOU THAT WE DO NOT CARE‼️???????? pic.twitter.com/DgYFY56ojv — Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) June 8, 2020

I have absolutely no idea what Ferentz is going to tell the media today. I don’t have a clue at all, but there are really no great avenues for him to take.

Iowa used to be one of the most respectable programs in the entire sport. I think that’s all been washed away in the past week.

Ever since accusations started coming out against Doyle, it’s just been an avalanche of bad news.

Something tells me there might be some big news coming out of this press conference about the culture at Iowa! We’ll have to wait and see!