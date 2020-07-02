NBA2K Releases Cover Art For ‘Mamba Forever Edition’ In Memory Of Kobe Bryant

NBA2K released the cover art Thursday for the current and next generation “Mamba Forever Edition” of 2k21 featuring Kobe Bryant.

8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition ???? #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/1wfH4kTPPN — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020



Bryant is the third and final cover athlete for the next NBA2K game scheduled to release sometime in fall of 2020, per the official release trailer. The current generation of consoles will get the edition featuring Bryant wearing number 8 while the next generation will get a version featuring number 24.

Damian Lillard was the first NBA 2K21 athlete to be announced and will debut on the cover of the regular edition of the game on current consoles, according NBA2K. “This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in a statement obtained by ESPN, “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Zion Williamson, the first overall pick from the 2019 NBA draft, was selected to be the cover athlete for the next generation version of the game Wednesday, per NBA2K. “It’s a dream come true,” said Williamson in an interview with Marc J. Spears, per ESPN, “At those AAU tournaments, you’re looking at the cover thinking, ‘That’s gonna be me.’ For it to happen that fast, it’s a huge honor.”

The future is here @ZionWilliamson is our Cover Athlete for Next Gen #NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/HCbHEOZUfL — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 1, 2020



Bryant was the cover athlete for NBA 2K10 and was on the cover of the “Legend” edition for NBA 2K17. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January, along with nine other people including his daughter Gianna.