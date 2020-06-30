‘It’s A Struggle’: Stephen A Smith Thinks NBA Players Will Break Quarantine To Have Sex

Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday that NBA players will violate the rules of their quarantine “bubble” in order to go have sex.

Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they’re going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for “recreational activities”… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020



“Someone’s got to tell the truth,” said Smith on First Take Tuesday morning. “Do we really think that, uh, the ‘recreational activities’ these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months. You really think guys are going to be without their wives or their woman?” (RELATED: Illinois Teen Makes Replica Wrigley Field In His Backyard)

“When guys wanted to go to Vegas, you could’ve rented out the Wynn or the Encore or something like that,” said Smith. “They’re looking at Orlando like, ‘Damn, you gotta go through gates, you gotta go through hoops just to do anything.’ That’s a problem for them.”

Don’t confuse the issue. I said: players w/ their wives; single players with their girlfriends. You can’t tell players they can’t bring ANYONE — essentially go celibate for a month — and think there will be no violators. Ain’t happening. THAT IS WHAT I’M SAYING. Nothing more. https://t.co/oeyqUPxrjV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2020



The NBA is set to resume play on July 30 in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World Resort, per the NBA.