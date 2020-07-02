Rachel Maddow Wrongly Predicted Jobs Numbers Would Be ‘Absolutely Terrible’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow incorrectly predicted an “absolutely terrible” June jobs number report at the end of her Wednesday night show.

“We’re actually gonna get the job numbers, the unemployment figures for the month of June a day earlier than we would otherwise expect them,” Maddow said to conclude Wednesday night’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“So, we would usually get those on a Friday,” she continued. “They’re going to come out tomorrow. That’ll tell us unemployment figures for June. Brace yourself. It’s going to be absolutely terrible.”

MSNBC’s @maddow made the worst prediction of the week on TV, saying today’s jobs numbers would be “absolutely terrible” pic.twitter.com/L6oflRlpah — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 2, 2020

In fact, 4.8 million jobs were added and unemployment declined to 11.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Thursday. The unemployed fell from 21 million in May to 17.8 million in June, marking the second month of improving numbers for both unemployment and jobs added after a devastating March and April. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears)

“This record jobs report, with especially strong gains in manufacturing employment, is a big step in the right direction as America overcomes the worst public health emergency in over a century,” Alfredo Ortiz, president of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The number vindicates President Trump’s prediction that the recovery will be swift and ‘V’-shaped.”