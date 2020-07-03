Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Have A Better Shot At Winning The Title Because They’re ‘Rested’

Anthony Davis thinks the break from basketball will only help the Los Angeles Lakers win the title.

NBA teams haven’t played since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and games will return at the end of July at Disney in Orlando. You might think players are worried about rust. Well, Davis and the Lakers are apparently not worried at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If anything, our chances got higher because we’re rested. It’s just going to be about what team wants it more, and which team can stay healthy,” Davis said when discussing the Lakers, according to Greg Beacham.

It’s hard to argue with Davis’ logic. I’ve never understood the concerns about players being rusty. LeBron James is on the Lakers and he’s the best player on the planet.

You can also guarantee that LeBron has been staying in shape. I’m sure other NBA players have too, but we all know LeBron is on a different level.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but you can’t deny the man’s work ethic is simply insane. That’s just a fact.

You can dislike LeBron all you want, but you can’t pretend like he doesn’t work insanely hard to stay ready.

Now, the Lakers and LeBron have had months to rest up and prepare for a title run. Yeah, I’d be worried as all hell if I had to play the Lakers.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s not smart business to bet against King James. That’s just a fact.