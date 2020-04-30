LeBron James Decries Reports That NBA Execs Or Agents Want To Cancel Season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James ripped reports Thursday that agents and executives are angling to cancel the remainder of the NBA season over the coronavirus pandemic.

James called those reports “absolutely not true,” adding that he and the Lakers are ready to get back on the court as soon as possible. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He’s Done Talking About China)

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” LeBron tweeted. “As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready.”

LeBron’s fiery tweet came in response to a CNBC report Thursday, which stated that some team executives are concerned about “liability issues,” and are pushing to cancel the suspended season.

“Nobody should be canceling anything,” LeBron added, capping off the tweet with his signature king emoji.

After over 50 days without sports, I think everybody is desperately hoping for some action soon. LeBron’s tweets are likely to spark optimism within fans desperate to watch their favorite players get back on the court after a long hiatus.

However, I would urge cautious optimism with regards to LeBron’s latest tweet. Right before the season was suspended, LeBron said that he would not play in empty arenas, before quickly backtracking. We live in unprecedented times, and things can change quickly. All we can do is hope for the best.