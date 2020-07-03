Man Goes On Bizarre Rant After A Car Crash In Wild Video

One dude lost his mind after a minor car crash in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by @DestonToBeGreat, a man had an absurd meltdown after what appeared to be nothing more than a minor traffic incident.

The guy chased down the other car and confronted the other driver, who was shockingly calm throughout the entire situation.

Watch the chaos unfold below.

Broooo look at this man TRY TO DO A HIT AND RUN!!!! THIS IS NOT COOL I JUST GOT THIS WHIP pic.twitter.com/ehbqarEAKP — HE HIT MY CAR AND TRYING TO LEAVE! (@DestonToBeGreat) July 1, 2020

Honestly, props to that one dude for remaining calm throughout that video. I'm not sure many people would have had the same reaction.

He was calm, cool, collected, didn't engage and just tried to get the damage fixed the best he could. Again, I think a lot of people would have reacted differently.

Also, you shouldn’t ever drive up on someone you don’t know like that. If you get into an accident, call the cops.

Don’t drive up on a stranger. You have no idea what somebody else is capable of when they’re pushed. Luckily, this dude was very chill.

What if he wasn’t chill? What if he was a psycho and had a gun? The situation could have quickly escalated out of control.

Luckily, this dude had a calm head on his shoulders.