Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out In A Bar In Arkansas Over Lack Of Social Distancing

A massive brawl happened at a bar in Arkansas because there wasn’t enough social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter Hoagland tweeted a video Monday of a brawl at Saltgrass Steakhouse in Little Rock and said that it all started over a "lack of social distancing."

At one point, a guy wearing a face mask appeared to grab a glass bottle and smashed it on someone. After that, all hell broke loose.

Watch the insane video below.

WATCH: Saturday night dinner at Saltgrass Steakhouse in Little Rock turned violent after one customer was upset about the lack of social distancing.

Hear from someone who saw it all go down tonight on @KARK4News and @FOX16News

Warning: profanity is used. pic.twitter.com/wsez397453 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 29, 2020

Two main points that I want to make. First and foremost, you can't go to a bar and then get upset because people aren't social distancing to your standards.

It's a bar. People are going to be moving and shaking. That's what being in a bar is all about. If you don't like that, then don't go.

Secondly, you know what you don’t do if you’re upset in a bar? Start a brawl. Outside of needing to save your life or secure the safety of others, there’s no need for violence.

As I’ve said many times, people who get into fights at tailgates and bars should be thrown in prison and forgotten about.

They’re among the dumbest people on the planet.

All the way around, this video was pure chaos, and there’s no other way to describe it. Let us know in the comments what you think!