Teacher Charged After ‘Repeatedly’ Raping 13-Year-Old Student

A teacher in Washington has been charged with “repeatedly” raping a 13-year-old female student inside his classroom.

Glenfield Watkins, 61, was charged with three counts of rape of a child in the second degree, according to a report published by Q13 Fox. Watkins was 55 at the time the sexual relationship reportedly began.

“The defendant (Watkins) grossly abused his position of trust and authority as a teacher and trusted adult by sexually assaulting this child repeatedly in his classroom when she was in middle school,” the case file claimed.

Watkins reportedly denied having a sexual relationship, but the student had text messages.

Watkins' treatment first began after the student began visiting the teacher's classroom before and after school. The alleged sexual abuse began with groping and led to oral sex.

“In April 2020, potentially criminal allegations were reported to Federal Way Public Schools district staff regarding a Totem staff member,” a statement from the school district said, Q13 Fox reported. “The district immediately contacted the police and Child Protective Services and placed the employee on leave while police conducted their investigation. King County Prosecutors recently notified the district that charges have been filed against the Totem staff member related to sexual misconduct with a student.”

“We take allegations like these very seriously,” the statement added. “The district took immediate action steps and are cooperating with law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation. The student who reported the allegations was connected with support resources.”