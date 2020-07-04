Colin Kaepernick Condemns July 4th As ‘Celebration Of White Supremacy’

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick denounced the July 4th holiday as a “celebration of white supremacy” on Saturday.

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors,” Kaepernick posted on Twitter with an accompanying video.

“We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” Kaepernick added.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

The former NFL quarterback has a history of making divisive statements.

He previously appeared to condemn the United States military for killing Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a designated terrorist believed to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American military members. (RELATED: This Hollywood Actress Apologized To Iran For Death Of Terrorist Soleimani)

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter following news of Soleimani’s death.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world,” he added.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

