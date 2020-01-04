Colin Kaepernick Weighs In On Iran. Twitter Users Make Him Wish He Hadn’t

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick weighed in on the U.S. drone strike that killed former Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, tweeting Saturday afternoon that “American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism” is “nothing new.”

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he added. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

While Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump himself insisted that the strike against the Quds general, killed outside a Baghdad airport on Thursday, was meant to deter imminent attacks on U.S. personnel and diplomats, some on all sides have reasonably questioned the overall strategy.

Others took things to a whole other level, like Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who apologized to Iran and begged them not to “kill us.”

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan tweeted Friday morning. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Neocon ‘Non-Geniuses Like Max Boot And John Bolton,’ Makes The Case Against War With Iran)

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the former national anthem kneeler’s tweet, many of which pointed out the fact that the “brown” person he was commemorating actually killed more than his share of “black and brown” people all over the region.

Am fearful you have CTE but that typically only impacts players who saw game time. https://t.co/3yIjcRfxiS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 4, 2020

You can leave anytime https://t.co/WFXDNRIjzI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike https://t.co/xpbllFuZZ8 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 4, 2020

Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who’s killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that’s anything but progressive to trash America? Disgusting and unsurprising. So you’re….pro-terrorism? https://t.co/EKxFnr2KLx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2020

Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani killed thousands upon thousands of black and brown people through out the Middle East The United States put an end to his murdering https://t.co/7jefx4XtQq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2020

Speaking of imperialism, how are the sales of your sweatshop shoe? https://t.co/EBE6AKA7As — ????’???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2020

Hey @Kaepernick7 you should see if Iran will start a team for you. About the only way you’re ever playing again. https://t.co/YuO7MH8B45 — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) January 4, 2020