Hollywood Actress Rose McGowan Apologizes To Iran For Death Of Terrorist Soleimani

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan apologized to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a designated terrorist believed to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan wrote on Twitter early Friday morning. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.”

She accompanied the tweet with an image of the Iranian flag.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.” (RELATED: Sen Graham: The Price Of Killing Americans ‘Has Just Gone Up Drastically’)

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the DOD added in a statement released Thursday evening.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world,” the DOD statement continued.

