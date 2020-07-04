Media

New York Times Ripped For Describing Trump’s Mount Rushmore Speech As ‘Dark And Divisive’

Scott Morefield Reporter
The New York Times took it on the chin on Twitter after a critical report characterizing President Donald Trump’s Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore as “dark and divisive.”

Trump’s speech centered on patriotism, rule of law, and the veneration of heroes and the protection of monuments honoring them. It also included a firm rebuke of those who would deface Mount Rushmore as they have so many other statues and monuments.

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” the president said to chants of “USA! USA! USA!” from the crowd.

New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, however, saw the speech as a “dark and divisive” effort to redefine the election as a “battle” against the far left. (RELATED: 19 Names The Redskins Could Adopt Just To Piss Off The Woke Mob)

“Standing in a packed amphitheater in front of Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration, President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech on Friday that cast his struggling effort to win a second term as a battle against a ‘new far-left fascism’ seeking to wipe out the nation’s values and history,” Karni wrote.

