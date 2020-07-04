New York Times Ripped For Describing Trump’s Mount Rushmore Speech As ‘Dark And Divisive’

The New York Times took it on the chin on Twitter after a critical report characterizing President Donald Trump’s Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore as “dark and divisive.”

Trump’s speech centered on patriotism, rule of law, and the veneration of heroes and the protection of monuments honoring them. It also included a firm rebuke of those who would deface Mount Rushmore as they have so many other statues and monuments.

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” the president said to chants of “USA! USA! USA!” from the crowd.

New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, however, saw the speech as a “dark and divisive” effort to redefine the election as a “battle” against the far left. (RELATED: 19 Names The Redskins Could Adopt Just To Piss Off The Woke Mob)

Breaking News: President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars and barely mentioning the pandemic.https://t.co/03WOgau4Zx — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2020

“Standing in a packed amphitheater in front of Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration, President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech on Friday that cast his struggling effort to win a second term as a battle against a ‘new far-left fascism’ seeking to wipe out the nation’s values and history,” Karni wrote.

The Times tweet of the story drew a bevy of criticism from Trump supporters. Here is a sampling:

Growing up in NY there is no doubt that the @nytimes is a joke. — Steve Ascher (@StevenAscher) July 4, 2020

I really sincerely mean it. America has had enough of your far left lunacy. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 4, 2020

Of course the establishment media would consider patriotism “dark and divisive.” Insane. Propaganda! — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 4, 2020

You deserve the ratio, you lying, demented activists. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 4, 2020

The President is far from the only one who believes mob destruction of monuments and historical sites needs to be stopped. https://t.co/sCwH9AjLZq https://t.co/6MaPStHr44 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 4, 2020

If by dark and divisive you mean patriotic and unifying, then yes. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 4, 2020

Haha what? Is this tweet a joke? Amazing speech tonight by @realDonaldTrump and @govkristinoem at our incredible Mount Rushmore. ???????? — Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) July 4, 2020