Axl Rose Shares His ‘Disdain’ For Trump Administration After Feud With Surgeon General

Musician Axl Rose explained his “disdain” for the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus Saturday on Twitter.

Rose’s comments came after he went back and forth with the U.S. Surgeon General on Twitter over the holiday weekend.

My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not (cont) https://t.co/vXSKO5lVBt — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 5, 2020

“My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret,” Rose tweeted. “I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues.” (RELATED: Axl Rose Is Now Selling T-Shirts Saying ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ After Spat With Trump Advisor)

“In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.),” he added. “I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree.”

Rose noted that his opinions and comments can sometimes be “lewd” or “immature.”

“So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion,” Rose continued. “Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.”

The long statement on his opinions came after Rose criticized U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday from his Twitter account.

Jerome Adams is

a: A coward

b: A POS

c: Both

Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 3, 2020

“Jerome Adams is a: A coward b: A POS c: Both,” he tweeted. “Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music ????). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?! ????????????https://t.co/GtwMggagh4 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) July 4, 2020

Jerome responded, “Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music) How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?!”