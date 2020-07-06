‘Well That Was Quite The Mic Drop’: Harris Faulkner Reacts After Kayleigh McEnany Scolds Reporters

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner described White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s criticism of reporters’ questions before leaving the stage during Monday’s press conference as “quite the mic drop.”

After a weekend of inner-city violence that saw at least six children shot and killed, reporters focused the bulk of their attention on asking questions relating to President Donald Trump’s recent tweet regarding NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and the Confederate flag at NASCAR events.

“Finally, I would end with this,” McEnany said to conclude the press conference. “I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag. This president focuses on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week, and over the last seven days shootings skyrocket by 142%. Not one question.”

WATCH:

“I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed, and I will leave you with this remark by a dad. It broke my heart,” she continued. “A dad of an 8-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend. ‘They say black lives matters? You kill the child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody,’ was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost, because all black lives matter. That of David Dorn, and that of this 8-year-old girl. Thank you.” (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Tangles With ABC Reporter Jon Karl About Trump Calling BLM Mural A ‘Symbol Of Hate’)

“Well that was quite the mic-drop,” Faulkner exclaimed as McEnany left the podium and the camera switched back to “Outnumbered Overtime.”