Tucker Carlson: FBI Won’t Arrest Rioters, They But Sent 15 Agents To Investigate ‘Absurd’ Bubba Wallace Noose Story

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized federal law enforcement for allowing rioters and those who topple monuments to go free while sending 15 agents to investigate the “absurd” story of a noose supposedly found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage.

After days of wall-to-wall media coverage and nationwide sympathy for Wallace over the incident, the FBI concluded Tuesday that the noose had been in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall since October 2019 and that no federal hate crime had been committed.

“Every few months, there appears to be new hysteria over nooses discovered somewhere off in a public place and almost inevitably, the hate crime we are warned about turns out to be fake,” Carlson said on Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “The story has been told again and again and again, but our authorities never learn the obvious lesson, this isn’t a very racist country. Sorry Democratic Party.”

The Fox News host criticized the overreaction to the initial story, which came with scant actual evidence, from politicians like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former ESPN host Jemele Hill, who “used the incident to tar millions of NASCAR fans as racist.”

“From the beginning, there were a few who expressed public skepticism,” he continued. “Bubba Wallace, who never produced pictures of the noose, had a message for anyone who questioned his story. They were stupid and they were racist.”

After playing a clip of Wallace criticizing those who questioned the story, Carlson turned his attention to federal agents and their priorities.

“The FBI bought the story completely,” he said. “They’ve done nothing to arrest the people who are burning police stations or tearing down monuments of George Washington, but the FBI sent 15 agents to Alabama to investigate the noose and, after days of investigation, they discovered the noose was in fact a rope with a loop used by work crews to pull down a garage door.” (RELATED: Reason Editor Explains How Hate Crime Statistics Are Misrepresented, Gives Shocking Guess On How Many Are Actually Real)

“One of these nooses was present in every garage at Talladega,” Carlson concluded. “Once again, authorities rushed in to believe an absurd story because it could be used to advance a political agenda.”