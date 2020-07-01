Kayleigh McEnany Tangles With ABC Reporter Jon Karl About Trump Calling BLM Mural A ‘Symbol Of Hate’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl about President Donald Trump’s criticism of a Black Lives Matter mural.

Trump, on Wednesday, called the mural, painted outside of Trump Tower in New York City, a “symbol of hate.”

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

“Why is the president calling Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate?” Karl asked during Wednesday’s White House press conference.

WATCH:

“What the president was noting is that simply when you look at some of the things that have been chanted by a black lives matter like ‘pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon,’ that is not an acceptable phrase to paint on our streets,” McEnany replied. “He agrees that all black lives matter including those of officer David Dorn, Patrick Underwood, two officers whose lives were tragically taken during these riots.”

“All black lives do matter,” she continued. “He agrees with that sentiment, but what he doesn’t agree with is an organization that chants ‘pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon’ about our police officers, our valiant heroes who are out on the street protecting us each and every day.”

“Americans of all races have protested in all 50 states are around that phrase, black lives matter, and the president is here calling it a symbol of hate?” Karl pressed. (RELATED: Larry Elder Rips Black Lives Matter: ‘All About Transferring Property From White People To Black People’)

To which McEnany responded by insisting the president was “talking about the organization.” She then brought up a “hateful statement” by a Black Lives Matter leader who told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum last week that they would “burn down” the system if they didn’t get what they want.

“He’s not talking about the organization in the tweet,” Karl said. “He says the words, black lives matter.”

“What’s the name of the organization again?” McEnany asked.

“Black Lives Matter,” Karl responded.

“There you go, you just answered my question,” she said before moving to the next questioner.