Johnny Depp Claims He’s Tried ‘Every Drug Known To Man,’ But Denies Being A ‘Wife Beater’

Actor Johnny Depp began his testimony Tuesday during his expected three-week long defamation trial in the U.K.

The trial began with Depp being confronted about his history of drug abuse, according to a report published by Page Six.

Actor Johnny Depp rejected his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, physical abuse claims in libel action against a British tabloid https://t.co/Yoo5hgt3vE pic.twitter.com/UL2JwvbJYj — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020

Depp admitted he had used “every drug known to man” by the time he was 14 years old, but denied ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations that he was a “wife beater.” Heard “said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me, and I had been this horrible monster,” Depp told the court, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Claimed Amber Heard Faked Bruises To ‘Fabricate’ Abuse Claims)

The lawsuit focused on an article published by The Sun in 2018. “Potty – How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” the headline of the piece said.

Not only did Depp accuse Heard of abusive behavior, he also accused her, or a friend, of putting poop in their bed. Depp claimed the poop incident led to his decision to divorce the actress, the Daily Mail reported.

A representative for Heard claimed the poop was from her dog.

The dog has “serious bowel-control issues,” the rep said, Page Six reported. “There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful.”

“It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do.”