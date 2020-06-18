Elon Musk Denies Having A Threesome With Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk has denied having a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

Musk’s denial comes following claims made during a deposition in the defamation case Johnny Depp brought against Heard, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Depp filed the $50 million defamation case against Heard after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post detailing abuse.

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne had a ‘three-way affair’ with Amber Heard and Elon Musk, Johnny Depp claims https://t.co/BVHw6Ohsbj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 17, 2020

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate,” Musk told Page Six. “She would confirm this.”

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing,” Musk added. “I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard Of Having A Threesome With Cara Delevingne, Elon Musk)

Musk also reportedly encouraged everyone involved to “bury the hatchet and move on.”

“Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on,” Musk said. “Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

????Josh Drew’s deposition clip in which he confirms Amber Heard had a three-way affair with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk while still being married to Johnny Depp. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/kSEoW6OX7m — Sienna (@winonasrider) June 17, 2020

According to Josh Drew’s deposition, Musk and Heard were seeing other while the actress was still married to Depp. Drew was married to Heard’s best friend Rocky Pennington and lived in one of the apartments Depp owned.

Musk has denied dating Heard until after she split with Depp.