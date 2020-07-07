Johnny Depp Admits He Gave His Daughter Marijuana At Age 13

Actor Johnny Depp claimed he was just trying to be a “responsible” parent when he gave his 13-year-old daughter weed for the first time.

Depp’s admission came during Tuesday’s testimony in the libel lawsuit against The Sun, according to a report published by the Evening Standard.

“My daughter was 13 years old, and as we all know at 11, 12, and 13 years old, when you go to a high school party, you are approached by people who will want to give you drink because they are drinking at 12 and 13, doing cocaine at 12 and 13 and smoking marijuana at 12 and 13, doing ecstasy and doing many, many drugs,” Depp said, the outlet reported.

“‘Please, please, when you are really at the moment in your life when you are passed the joint and you really want to try it,’ I said, ‘please do me the honor of coming to me when you are ready and you really feel you are ready,” Depp recalled.

“‘I don’t want your first experience to be with people you don’t know, taking things you don’t know, that you don’t trust,'” he added. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Claims He’s Tried ‘Every Drug Known To Man,’ But Denies He’s A ‘Wife Beater’)

Depp defended himself saying it was a “safety issue” after his now 21-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp came to him and said someone at a party had tried to pass her a joint.

“It’s a safety issue, it’s a father worried about his daughter in this kind of situation,” he told the court, the Evening Standard reported.

“I know the most important thing for a child if you are going to do something like that, I would rather have them be honest with me and me be honest with them, so she doesn’t go out there and do things and hide them from me,” Depp continued.

“If this is wrong in your eyes, I appreciate what you think,” he added. “But I was raising a daughter, and I was being a responsible parent so far as I’m concerned.”