Oregon Politician Said He Received Racist Letter. He Actually Wrote It Himself, Police Say

An Oregon politician admitted that he wrote himself a racist letter after claiming he received it from an anonymous person, according to Hermiston Police.

Jonathan Lopez, who was a Umatilla County commissioner candidate, claimed on social media that he received a letter in his mailbox. The letter was filled “with derogatory and racist terms,” KEPR-TV News previously reported.

A criminal investigation for second-degree intimidation was launched and closed after police deemed the incident to be fake, Chief Jason Edmiston said according to KEPR-TV News. Lopez admitted that he faked the letter verbally and in a written admission, according to police.

“The time spent on this fictitious claim means time lost on other matters, not to mention it needlessly adds to the incredible tension that exists in our nation today.” Edmiston said in a statement, KEPR-TV reported, “As a lifelong resident of this diverse community, I’m disgusted someone would try to carelessly advance their personal ambitions at the risk of others.”

Prior to the apparent admission, Lopez wrote a lengthy Facebook post about the letter, KEPR-TV reported. The now-unavailable post called for people to “address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification.” Lopez added that he held “no resentment for whom ever wrote this” and that he was “heart broken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing.”

“Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the other fucking Mexicans in the area!” part of the letter Lopez claimed was sent to him read, according to KEPR-TV. “Sincerely, America!” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Second Round Of Disorderly Conduct Charges)

The case has since moved to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for filing a false report. Hermiston Police are also sending the attorney’s office information regarding possible election fraud, according to KEPR-TV.

“I never meant to file a report, it just kind of spiraled out,” Lopez first said according to the East Oregonian.