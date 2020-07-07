See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 4 ‘Going Back To Cali’

The Paramount Network has dropped several photos from the new “Yellowstone” episode “Going Back to Cali.”

The third episode of the new season aired this past Sunday, and the stage was set for a ton of chaos on the horizon as Roarke prepares to pressure the governor to take the Duttons’ land. (REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible)

Well, there might be some clues in these photos of what lies ahead because the governor is with John and the rest of the Duttons at the base camp.

Take a look at some of the newly released photos below.

While the photos don’t show a ton, they do seem to indicate two clues. First, as I said above, John and Governor Perry are together at the camp. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Are they negotiating a deal or is the governor remaining loyal to John against the pressure from Roarke’s outside sources?

Secondly, Rainwater has been noticeably absent through large parts of season three. In fact, he hasn’t been around much at all.

Well, as we can see in the photos from “Going Back to Cali,” he’s going to be making an appearance in the fourth episode of season three.

His intentions in season three are a major question mark. Is there another unlikely alliance in the making? Only time will tell.

Tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network for the fourth episode of season three! I can’t wait to see what we get.