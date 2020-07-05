REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible

The third episode of “Yellowstone” season three aired Sunday night, and “An Acceptable Surrender” was awesome.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

What an absolutely wild episode to really get things cranked up in season three! Guess who finally found their guts is and is making moves? (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

Our guy Jamie!

After his livestock agent killed two people while trying to teach them a lesson, Jamie had to scramble like hell to cover it up.

In a bit of a surprising development, he actually did a nice job of it. Everyone is on the fix, the lie is now the truth and it looks like it’s going to stay that way. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Just when we were starting to think Jamie was useless, it turns out he’s not as useless we might think.

The plan is also now on the table. Roarke and his people are going to try to force the governor to use eminent domain to take the Dutton ranch and turn it into an airport.

The governor’s pitch to John? She’ll put in Jamie as the interim attorney general, and Kayce can take over the livestock agency.

Now, we know why the episode is titled “An Acceptable Surrender.” The Duttons are starting to face the music, and it’s not looking good.

Roarke Morris has more resources, money and he’s ready for a fight. As he told Beth, make him an offer, but if it goes south, they’re going to court.

Also, our guy Jimmy seems to have found himself a bit of a love interest. For a guy who has been so downtrodden and beaten around in life, he’s finally starting to trend upward in a big way.

There’s no question Jimmy is one of the easiest guys on the show to cheer for.

Of course, nothing that’s great lasts long in “Yellowstone.” In the final seconds of the episode, Jimmy suffered a brutal injury at a rodeo, and EMTs rushed to tend to him.

What will happen with our lovable underdog? I have no idea, but it’s not looking good. The energy is getting cranked up in season three, and I can’t wait to see what we get next week!

This season is off to a hell of a strong start, and we took things to a new level with “An Acceptable Surrender.”