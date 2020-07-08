23 People Have Died Since Violence Erupted Following George Floyd’s Death

As crime has continued to surge in cities across America, many innocent people have been caught in the crosshairs.

Following the death of George Floyd, both peaceful protests and violent riots erupted nationally. Violence in cities like Chicago, New York City, and Atlanta has only worsened — in New York City, shootings surged by more than 358% in mid-June compared to the same time in 2019.

Similarly, Atlanta had record violence over July 4th weekend.

The violence has continued into July. One person was killed when a car drove into a group of protesters in Seattle. An 8-year-old child was killed near the site of protests in Atlanta by armed individuals manning a makeshift road block.

Since the protests, riots, and looting began in late May, 23 people have been killed. (RELATED: 16 Children Have Been Shot, Some Killed, In Cities Across The US As Violence Spikes)

David Dorn, 77, died June 2 while trying to protect Lee’s Pawn Jewelry from looters. He served 38 years at the St. Louis Police Department before retiring. He died in the middle of a street after being shot in the torso by suspected rioters, according to the police incident report. The slaying was caught on Facebook Live, according to the St.Louis Dispatch.

“We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man: Fallen Officer David Dorn, a 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department who was killed last month in the city he devoted his life to defending.” President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/yjxeLAnFZB — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) July 5, 2020

Barry Perkins, 29, died after getting stuck on the converter dolly between a FedEx truck’s trailers while the driver of the truck pulled away. The driver, who was rerouted because of the protests, said he didn’t know the man was there. People began “removing items” from the truck and two men standing on the passenger side showed the driver they had guns, so the driver feared for his life, honked the horn and started driving until he was stopped by police. By the time police stopped the truck, Perkins had gotten caught by the trailer tire and was run over, according to KSDK.

David McAtee, 53, the owner of a barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed June 1 after police and National Guard members opened fire at a protest. The National Guard was sent to disperse a crowd and said they were shot at, which prompted them to return fire. McAtee’s sister told WAVE 3 News that the crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting did not relate to the protests, and was there meeting at his restaurant.

Dorian Murrell, 18, was shot and killed May 31 by Tyler Newby, 29, in Indianapolis. Newby and his friend told police that they were walking around Downtown after the protests, found a gas canister on the ground and picked it up. They said after doing so, they were approached by a group of about 10 males who asked them what they found. Newby said he was pushed to the ground, pulled out his gun and shot the person standing over him. Murrell’s family member at the scene said there was no physical altercation, according to Indy Star.

Italia Kelly, 22, was shot and killed May 31 during a protest in Davenport, Iowa while she was leaving Monday night. Investigators have not identified the shooter. Kelly’s family says she was protesting peacefully and got tangled in the violence, according to KCRG.

Marquis M. Tousant, 23, was shot and killed June 1in Davenport, Iowa after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, before their car was fired upon multiple times, according to WQAD. Police found a semi-automatic handgun underneath Tousant’s body and multiple shell casings surrounding his body. Tousant was also seen on video with a gun at a shooting outside a jewelry store that night. It’s unclear whose weapon fired the shot that killed him, according to QC Times.

Calvin L. Horton Jr., 43, was fatally shot near the police department’s Third Precinct in Minneapolis in what is believed to be the first killing since the protests began according to Minnesota’s CBS affiliate.

James Scurlock, 22, was fatally shot by a bar owner during a fight with several people May 30 in Omaha, Nebraska, amid protests, according to Buzzfeed News. Charges weren’t brought against the shooter, Jake Gardner, who was determined to have acted in self-defense. Gardner’s father had pushed several protesters when asking them to leave the bar.

Victor Cazares, 27, was shot and killed in Chicago during rioting, which was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The town spokesperson said the shootings were caused by “outside agitators who were driving through Cicero seeking to cause trouble,” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Patrick Underwood, 53, was an officer in the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service who was gunned down May 29 as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, Calif. amid protesting. A second federal officer was shot with him but was not killed. Oakland police chief said the shooting was most likely deliberately targeting uniformed officers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jorge Gomez, 25, was shot and killed by Las Vegas police during June 1 protests near the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. Gomez was wearing body armor and armed with three weapons during the protests, and raised his weapon toward officers, LVMPD said according to News 3 Las Vegas.

Tyler Gerth, 27, was allegedly shot and killed by Steven Lopez, 23, a frequent participant in the protests in Louisville. Lopez allegedly shot into the crowd at a protest and killed Gerth, who was a vocal supporter of the protests, according to USA Today.

Many in Louisville are thinking of Tyler Gerth, 27, after he was fatally shot Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park. He was a local photographer who documented #BreonnaTaylor protests in Louisville from the very beginning. This photo was provided by his family. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/QQ69NqEj6R — Stephen Goin (@stephengoin) June 28, 2020

Summer Taylor, 24, was killed by a man who drove his car into a closed Seattle freeway into a crowd of protesters July 4.

Robert Forbes, 55, died June 6 after being struck by a car while protesting in California City.

Jose Gutierrez, 28, was an innocent bystander allegedly killed by Zion Haygood, who was involved in the widespread looting that was taking place in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

John Tiggs, 32, was shot and killed in Chicago while walking into a Metro PCS May 31 to pay a bill during widespread looting. Someone in the store opened fire, killing Tiggs.

Marvin Francois, 50, was shot and killed May 31 while picking up one of his sons from a protest when 3 carjackers tried to steal his car in Kansas City.

Antonio Mays Jr., 16, was shot and killed in a shooting near the Seattle Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) June 30. Mays was shot after driving his Jeep Cherokee near the barriers of the CHOP, where witnesses said they saw several people begin to fire into the vehicle, according to the NY Post.

Secoriea Turner, 8-year-old girl: Turner was shot and killed on the Fourth of July after at least two people in a crowd opened fire on the car she was in with her mother and her mother’s friend near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed and became a site of protest in Atlanta.

JUST IN: We just got these photos of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed last night near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died: https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/GI9zpSlbLl — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

Not yet named: 29-year-old Chicago man was shot and killed in what was ruled a homicide and attributed to “outside agitators” during the riots, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Not yet named: Unidentified male in his 20s was shot and killed by the owner of a gun store in Philadelphia while trying to loot his store.

Not yet named: Philadelphia man tried to blow up an ATM to loot it and was killed, according to a CBS Philadelphia affiliate.

Not yet named: Detroit man was shot and killed during protests, and police are searching for a woman identified as a person of interest.

To collate this list, the Daily Caller searched public news reports of deaths that occurred following the eruption of violence during protests, which included shootings and looting that were linked to mass unrest.