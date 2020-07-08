Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Needed ‘Help’ And ‘A Lot Of Family Therapy’ To Get Co-Parenting Figured Out Following Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly needed “help” and “a lot of family therapy” to figure out co-parenting following their split in 2016.

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad [Pitt] could be a dad again," a source with knowledge about the 56-year-old actor and Jolie's relationship shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie [Jolie],” the source added.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Amicably Co-Parenting After ‘a Lot of Family Therapy’: Source​ https://t.co/dpWCjPkxPu — People (@people) July 8, 2020



The source continued, while noting that it has "taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point."

“The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible,” the source went on. “He seems much happier.”

It all comes following the celebrity couple’s shocking split in 2016 and lengthy custody battle. Pitt and Jolie are the parents of six kids, sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16 and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

The “Fight Club” star and 45-year-old actress made headlines when they tied the knot in 2014. They split up two years later and their status as single finally became official last year, with the details of the divorce still being hammered out.