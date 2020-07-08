Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Claim She Refused To Tag Black-Owned Brand

Kylie Jenner hit back at the claim that she refused to tag a black-owned fashion brand on her Instagram after sharing a snap showing her wearing the company’s dress.

“Ok, this is just a reach,” the 22-year-old reality star responded on Twitter. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. “Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“This is completely false,” she added of the company, Loudbrand Studios.” I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Check out the post:

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s comments came in response to a tweet from one user of the social media site who tweeted, “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. [clown face emoji] @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

The person noted that the reality star didn’t tag the brand, something a source later told the outlet she doesn’t typically do unless it’s her own company or a designer she is modeling.

Jenner went back and tagged the brand and promoted them on her Instagram story, who shared the attention has been overwhelming with their entire website now being sold out.

“Hi guys!!!!,” the brand tweeted. “We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!!”

“We are so grateful for Jill [Jacobs, the star’s stylist] and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!!,” the company added. “Thank you so much Jill and Kylie.”