Sammy Watkins Says The Chiefs Will Have A Dynasty If The Team ‘Can Keep All The Players Together’

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins thinks the team can be a dynasty if the core sticks together.

The Chiefs and superstar quarterback Mahomes recently agreed to a 10-year contract extension that could have a total value north of $500 million. Now, the question is whether or not the Chiefs will have enough money to keep the rest of their stars.

“If the Kansas City Chiefs can keep all the players together, we’re going to be a dynasty,” Watkins said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN.

Watkins is, of course, 100% correct when he says the Chiefs will be a dynasty if the best pieces stay together.

If the offense stays locked in, the Chiefs will be insanely difficult to stop for a very long time. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Having said that, there’s also the fact that there’s only so much money to go around. Everyone wants to get paid in the NFL, and they want to get paid as soon as possible.

The NFL is notorious for having players with short careers. It’s a physical sport, and that means guys don’t last long. So, every year, the Chiefs will have players wanting more money, and they simply won’t be able to afford them all at their market values.

The good news is that some of them will likely take small cuts to stick around with Mahomes. If you’re guaranteed a couple more Super Bowls, you’d probably give up a few million dollars as long as you were taken care of at the end of the day.

If the Chiefs can keep a bunch of talent around Mahomes for the next decade, then multiple rings certainly isn’t out of the question.